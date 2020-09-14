2 taken to hospital after shooting on West Meadowview Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Monday, according to police.

Around 12:51 p.m., Greensboro police responded to an aggravated assault on the 2100 block of West Meadowview Road.

Police say two men were shot in the area and taken to a hospital.

There is no word yet on the victims’ injuries.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital are in stable condition, police say.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.