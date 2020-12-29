2 taken to hospital after shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting on Meadowood Street, and two people are in the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 8:56 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Meadowood Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital.

Traffic is not being affected in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.