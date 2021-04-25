2 taken to hospital after plane crash in South Carolina

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a plane crash in Oconee County on Sunday.

Reports of a plane crash near Mountain Rest came in shortly after 11 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. The crash was located on Taylor Creek Road near Highlands Highway.

Deputies say two individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

