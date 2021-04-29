2 suspects wanted in connection with sexual abuse of a child in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Two people are wanted in connection with sexually abusing a child, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.

Timothy Lee Albright, 37, of Eden, is wanted for statutory sexual offense with a child and indecent liberties with a minor.

Chelsea Lang Albright, 22, of Eden, is wanted for aiding and abetting statutory sexual offense with a child and aiding and abetting indecent liberties with a minor.

Reidsville police did release any information about what led up to the charges against the two suspects.

Anyone who knows where either of the two suspects are is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.