2 suspects in jail after 3-year-old girl found dead

Olivia Jansen

Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick

Howard Jansen

Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick and Howard Jansen

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KDFW) — Two suspects are now in jail following the death of a 3-year-old Kansas girl.

Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 33, was arrested on first-degree murder and suspicion of child abuse of unknown circumstance, according to Wyandotte County Jail booking logs.

Howard Jansen III is the father of Olivia Jansen, who was found dead on Friday.

Howard and Kirkpatrick have not been formally charged in Wyandotte County.

Family members say that the two are in a relationship.

In online court records, Howard and Kirkpatrick have the same case number. He was booked on suspicion of the same charges in Olivia’s death.

Kansas police say they got a tip about a body close to a trail, and Olivia’s body was found when they investigated.

Howard reported his daughter missing on Friday, and police issued an AMBER Alert.

Police say the last time Howard said he saw Olivia when he went to sleep around 11 p.m. in his home on Thursday.

When he woke up at 5:30 a.m. the next morning, Olivia wasn’t there, and the door was open.

Three hours later, police say he reported her missing.

Tom Tomasic, a KCKPD spokesman, said officials heard “several stories throughout the day” and “none of them made sense.”