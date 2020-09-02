2 suspects charged with murder after man killed in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two suspects have been arrested after a man was killed in Greensboro, according to police.

Around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Greensboro police responded to the 2300 block of Floyd Street in reference to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, police found Andrew Milan Dove, 36, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dove was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.

Police have arrested Darien Akin Swain, 20, and Roy Lee Thomas Jr., 19, both of Greensboro. They are charged with first-degree murder.

Swain and Thomas Jr. are being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.