2 suspects arrested more than 2 years after Alamance County rape

GRAHAM, N.C. — Two men accused in a rape case from January 2018 have been arrested this month, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Justin Moore, 30, of Mebane, was wanted on a charge of felony second-degree forcible rape. Lorenzo Dante Lee, 28, of Graham, was wanted on a charge felony aiding and abetting second-degree forcible rape.

New evidence led the sheriff’s office’s Special Victims Unit to track down the suspects.

On Oct. 6, members of the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Moore.

On Wednesday, the task force was able to arrest Lee.

Moore received a $100,000 secured bond. Lee received a $10,000 secured bond.