2 suspects arrested after teen shot, injured in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people are in custody after a teen was shot and injured in High Point, according to a news release from High Point police.

Henry Matthew Ross, 18, and Tony Antwain Burch Jr., 20, both of Greensboro, are each charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Ross and Burch were wanted in connection with a shooting on Tuesday along Rockingham Road.

A 19-year-old was shot and injured. There is no word on their current condition.

Ross was given a $100,000 secured bond and Burch was given a $350,000 secured bond. Both are being held in the High Point Jail.