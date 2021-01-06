2 suspects arrested after man shot multiple times at Burlington gas station

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are working to identify a suspect after a man was shot multiple times at a gas station in Burlington, according to Burlington police.

At about 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of gunshots heard in the area of Bella Grocery on North Church Street.

While officers were heading to the scene, another caller indicated that someone had been shot and was on the way to a local medical facility.

When officers got to the scene, they found evidence of a crime and also learned that 36-year-old Vuintus Mitchell, of Burlington, had arrived at a local medical facility with multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, police determined that two people had been involved in the shooting.

Tony Nelson Slade, 52, and Claybon Lewis Atwater Jr., 37, have both been arrested.

Slade was charged with attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. He received a $250,000 secured bond.

Atwater was charged with attempted first-degree murder. He received a $500,000 secured bond.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking between the gas pump and Mitchell’s vehicle, pulling a small firearm out of his jacket pocket and firing multiple shots before running away.

Police do not know the relationship between the shooter and the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

