2 suspects arrested after home invasion in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been arrested after allegedly invading a woman’s home in Mount Ulla, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a reported home invasion on the 12900 block of N.C. 801 in Mount Ulla.

Deputies were able to quickly apprehend two suspects near the intersection of N.C. 801 and Back Creek Church Road.

The suspects have been identified as Zachary Ryan Smith, 23, of China Grove, and Jason Matthew Wojciechowski, 18, of Salisbury.

The victim had called 911 and said that the two men had broken into her home while she was inside and stole several firearms before running away.

Deputies were patrolling nearby and began searching for the suspects with the help of a K-9 and a Highway Patrol aviation unit.

Deputy J.R. Corriher saw two suspicious people at Back Creek Church Road and stopped them for further investigation.

The victim was able to identify the two detained men during a “show-up” identification in a sheriff’s office car.

The canine unit had also tracked to the location of the suspects.

Deputies also found that they had illegal narcotics and concealed handguns.

Smith and Wojciechowski were charged with robbery with a firearm, felony breaking or entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed handgun.

They were both given a $75,000 secured bond.