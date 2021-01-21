2 suspects arrested after armed robbery at Walmart in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery at a Winston-Salem Walmart, according to police.

At about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery at the Walmart at 3475 Parkway Village Circle.

At the scene, officers spoke to workers who said they tried to detain several people who stole merchandise from the store.

The workers began to approach the alleged shoplifters when one pulled out a gun and pointed it at a worker.

The suspects then left in a vehicle before police arrived.

Detectives were able to identify Oshea Malik Carmichael, 24, and Anthony Staffon Holland, 21, as suspects.

Carmichael, who is on probation for felony larceny, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He received a $60,000 bond.

Holland was out on bond for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun and possession of a stolen firearm. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and received a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.