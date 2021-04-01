2 suspects arrested after allegedly dumping body of overdose victim in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have arrested two people accused of hiding the body of a dead woman in Rowan County.

Michael Banks and Brooke Griffin face charges of felony concealment of death and failure to report a death.

On Tuesday, a person was heading down Alana Drive, a gravel road in eastern Rowan County, when they came across what appeared to be trash in the woods.

Looking at it more closely, the person realized it was a body, partially covered with brush and leaves.

Deputies responded to the scene, found the body and closed off the area.

Investigators used tattoos on the body to identify the victim as 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Becerra.

Family had reported Becerra missing to Kannapolis police on March 21.

Deputies say the body had likely been at the location for several days, and the body showed no signs of trauma.

Becerra was last seen early on March 19 at the address of Michael Joe Banks and Brooke Lynn Griffin on the 1000 block of Canyon Lane in Kannapolis.

Witnesses said Becerra had been at the home doing illegal narcotics the night before and that morning.

Investigators believe that Becerra most likely died of an overdose, and Banks and Griffin put the body into Bank’s vehicle to dispose of it.

The sheriff’s office says Banks admitted that Becerra had died of an overdose at his home and that Griffin helped him move and dispose of the body off of Alana Drive.

Banks allegedly told deputies he hid the body because he was afraid of retribution from Becerra’s family.

Banks and Griffin were arrested on Craig Street in Salisbury. They were put in jail under $100,000 secured bonds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt O. Greene at (704) 216-8686 or Detective T. Allen at (704) 216-8715