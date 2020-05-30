2 sisters arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at occupied police cruiser during protest

NEW YORK — Two sisters were arrested after they threw a Molotov Cocktail at an occupied police cruiser Friday night during a night-long protest in Brooklyn, police say, New York Daily News reports.

The two women from the Catskills were arrested near the Brooklyn Museum during the protest over the death of George Floyd.

The lit bottle did not explode after it hit the closed window of the police cruiser, police say. No one was reported injured.

The two sisters, who remain unidentified, are expected to be charged with attempted murder, authorities say.

Two police vehicles were set on fire during the protest.