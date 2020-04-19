2 shot in Lexington, taken to hospital after suspects leave scene, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were shot in Lexington on Saturday and taken to hospitals, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Around 6:31 p.m., Lexington Police responded to a reported shooting in front of 38 Jamaica Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Natori Bradley, of Lexington, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to her leg.

She was taken to Baptist Hospital by EMS.

Officers then found Timothy Saunders, of Lexington, a short distance away with a gunshot wound to his foot.

He was taken to Thomasville Medical Center by EMS.

Bradley and Saunders were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects involved in the shooting left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-

3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.