2 shot in Greensboro, being treated at hospital, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two people were shot in Greensboro Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:16 p.m., officers responded to 4405 Baker Avenue when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where they were treated, police say.

The investigation in ongoing.