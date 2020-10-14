2 seriously injured in crash on North Fayetteville Street in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Asheboro on Wednesday, according to a news release from Asheboro police.

The crash was reported at 12:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Fayetteville Street.

A Toyota passenger car was headed south on North Fayetteville Street and rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup truck. Both vehicles then hit separate utility poles.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The two drivers were the only people in the two vehicles.

Asheboro police believe speed and inattention were contributing factors in the crash.