2 seriously injured in crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday, according to Master Troooper Brandon Baker.

The crash was reported at 11:42 a.m. on U.S. 220 Business near Arcadia Road.

A 39-year-old Yadkinville woman was headed south in a 2008 Honda passenger car when she crossed the center line, went off the roadway to the left, and hit a mailbox and a tree.

The woman and an adult passenger were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on what caused the woman to crash.

Highway patrol is investigating.