2 seriously injured in crash in Randolph County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday, according to Master Troooper Brandon Baker.

The crash was reported at 11:42 a.m. on U.S. 220 Business near Arcadia Road.

A 39-year-old Yadkinville woman was headed south in a 2008 Honda passenger car when she crossed the center line, went off the roadway to the left, and hit a mailbox and a tree.

The woman and an adult passenger were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on what caused the woman to crash.

Highway patrol is investigating.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter