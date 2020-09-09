2 seriously injured in crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday, according to Master Troooper Brandon Baker.
The crash was reported at 11:42 a.m. on U.S. 220 Business near Arcadia Road.
A 39-year-old Yadkinville woman was headed south in a 2008 Honda passenger car when she crossed the center line, went off the roadway to the left, and hit a mailbox and a tree.
The woman and an adult passenger were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries.
There is no word on what caused the woman to crash.
Highway patrol is investigating.