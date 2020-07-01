2 sent to hospital after shooting on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at Mother Truckers Eatery.

At the scene, police found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

No word on the severity of the victims’ injuries.

Officers believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no hazard to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.