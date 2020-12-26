2 prison inmates in North Carolina die on Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina say two prison inmates died on Christmas.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said inmate Corey Hudson, 25, died of an apparent suicide at the Marion Correctional Institution.
Hudson was serving a four-year sentence after being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.
An unnamed inmate at the Nash Correctional Institution died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Officials said the inmate, 81, had “extensive underlying medical issues” and tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
