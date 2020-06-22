2 people wanted after armed robbery, shooting in Rockingham County leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for two people after a robbery and shooting

At about 11:06 a.m. Friday morning, deputies responded to an armed robbery and shooting at 110 Misty Court in Stoneville.

At the scene, deputies learned that Jamar Quamel Justice Crenshaw, 23, also known as Mars, and two other people were visiting the victim when Crewnshaw allegedly pulled out a gun to rob and shoot the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe Crenshaw and two others fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and an AR-15 rigle.

Deputies are now looking for Crenshaw as well as an unidentified man shown in a surveillance photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.