Homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot, killed in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation after two men were shot and killed on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 3:06 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Dana Place when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds who were later identified as Reginald Washington, 28, of Greensboro and Mark Anthony Smith, Jr., 36, of Greensboro.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and have succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.