Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were killed in a fire in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Friday morning, crews responded to a structure fire with injuries on the 3400 block of Horseshoe Neck Road.

A patient had been taken to a hospital by Air Care.

Officials say one male and one female patient died. No word on the victims' ages.

@millersferry is assisting Churchland FD in Davidson County on a structure fire with injuries, 3401 Horseshoe Neck Rd, Lexington. One patient transported by Air Care, crews remain on scene. #RowanNCFire — Rowan County CFP387 (@CFP387) February 28, 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video