DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed in a fire in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

William Dean Tate, 85, and Tina Lockhart Mendoza, 48, reportedly died in the fire and Chris Duncan, 27, was injured.

Friday morning, crews responded to a structure fire with injuries on the 3400 block of Horseshoe Neck Road.

A patient had been taken to a hospital by Air Care.

