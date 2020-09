GRAHAM, N.C. — Two people in a group of protesters marching through Graham were arrested on Saturday, FOX8’s Michelle Wolf reports.

Hundreds of protesters are marching around Court Square to block the crosswalks.

Earlier in the evening, a group of protesters marched down Main Street calling for justice and for Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson to step down.

This is a developing story.

