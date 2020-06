WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire at a Winston-Salem apartment building left two people looking for a place stay, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, the fire department tweet video from the scene at 1850 Franciscan Drive.

The fire was under control by 12:10 p.m.

The fire department says no one was hurt, and all searches were clear.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.