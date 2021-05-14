2 out of every 5 gas stations are out of gas in the Piedmont Triad, lowest number in North Carolina

(WGHP) — Not all parts of North Carolina are dealing with the same gas struggles, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

A week after a ransomware attack hit Colonial Pipeline, the East Coast continues to feel the fallout. The attack forced Colonial Pipeline to shut down, prompting many to fear a gas shortage. Instead, what caused the gas shortage was not the pipeline closure itself, but a wave of panic buying across the East Coast.

Colonial Pipeline restarted pipeline operations around 5 p.m. on Wednesday and said gas would begin reaching destination mid-day Thursday.

The arrival of more gasoline to the area is expected to help alleviate the supply crunch.

Across North Carolina, 71% of gas stations have run dry, second only to Washington D.C., where drivers are facing 79% outages.

Though not every area of North Carolina is feeling the impact equally.

As of about 7 p.m. Thursday, the Greenville/New Bern area ws seeing the highest amount of gas outages at 83%.

The lowest? Greensboro/Winston-Salem with 41%.

The full list is included below:

Greenville/New Bern — 83% Asheville — 78% Wilmington — 78% Raleigh/Durham — 77% Charlotte — 68% Norfolk — 68% Greensboro/Winston-Salem — 41%

North Carolina isn’t alone. As of about 10 p.m. Thursday, De Haan said many eastern states, as well as Washington, D.C., were still reporting widespread outages.

The outages in Washington, D.C. have continued to increase, gaining another 4%. A total of 79% of gas stations in the D.C. area have run dry.

Meanwhile, Texas and Louisiana are all clear with 0% of stations reporting outages.

Below is the complete list:

D.C. — 79% North Carolina — 71% South Carolina — 52% Virginia — 52% Georgia — 50% Maryland — 41% Tennessee — 33% Florida — 30% Alabama — 9% Mississippi — 7% West Virginia — 7% Delaware — 4% Kentucky — 3% New Jersey — 1% Louisiana — 0% Texas — 0%