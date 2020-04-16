2 online groups at odds over North Carolina’s stay-at-home order

Two online groups are at odds over whether state leaders should lift a stay-at-home order in North Carolina.

The conflicting calls come as national health leaders continue encouraging people to stay home to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re seeing hurting people that are struggling financially,” said Ashley Smith, one of the leading members of the Facebook group Reopen NC.

Reopen NC is a peaceful action group that started on Facebook and is petitioning the governor of North Carolina to lift the stay stay-at-home by May 1.

“We’re 39,000 like-minded North Carolinians and the resounding message is you know the economic fallout from this is going to be so much more expansive than the virus itself,” Smith said.

The group believes closing off the business sector of the state is unconstitutional. Tuesday, some group members held a protest in Raleigh during the governor’s administrative meeting. Their plan is to continue to apply pressure to their elected officials to reopen the business sector back up. But not everyone agrees with that goal.

“What’s more important to you? Being a little uncomfortable for a month, not having that much money, or living?” said Michael Morgan, who lives in Mount Airy and created Stay Home NC, a Facebook group promoting the state’s order to continue to decrease the spread of the virus.

Morgan is battling cancer and knows all too well how this virus could harmfully impact someone who is immunocompromised.

“Those jobs are going to come back because people are going to start going back to their normal existence. The one thing that won’t come back though are those people who are affected by COVID that had those underlying conditions,” said Morgan, from his hospital room Wednesday evening.

But leaders with Reopen NC believe a lot of lives will be at stake over the lasting COVID-19-related economic issues.

“We’re not saying don’t practice good hygiene, we’re not saying don’t be smart, we’re not saying money more than lives. What we’re saying is that in order to live, everybody needs money. We live in an economy that is driven by the flow. We all can’t sit around and wait for a hand-out from Uncle Sam,” Smith said.

Reopen NC plans to continue weekly protests every Tuesday in Raleigh during the governor’s administrative meetings.

Stay Home NC says they’re planning to raise money in the future to go toward COVID-19 organizations.