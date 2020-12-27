2 North Carolina men charged in June overdose death

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested two men in connection with a drug-related death which occurred in June.
News outlets report Roanoke Rapids police said 22-year-old Kateo Wardell Harris Jr. and 22-year-old Nyati Garner surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.
Police filed multiple charges against Harris, including second-degree murder.
According to police, Harris was on probation at the time he turned himself in.
Garner was charged with felony conspiracy.
Both men face drug-related charges.
Investigators say 25-year-old Rakueem Edmonds died on June 26 at a Roanoke Rapids motel from what was described as drug-related complications.
It’s not known if they have attorneys.
