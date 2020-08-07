2 new programs launched in Greensboro to help families pay rent, utilities, mortgages

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two new programs have launched in Greensboro to help families pay rent, utilities and mortgages.

The federal CARES Act is providing the funding.

It’s a one-time emergency relief lifeline that people are not wasting any time taking advantage of.

In the last 24 hours, city officials tell FOX8 there have been more than 300 online applications submitted and more than 100 phone calls have been left for staff.

The city received about $2 million to spend on people affected by COVID-19.

“The economic impact has been severe. People have been losing jobs or their hours have been cut back,” said Elizabeth Danley, the Homelessness Prevention program coordinator for the City of Greensboro.

The pandemic has left many people struggling to pay their bills.

“They’re fearful. They’re at the point where they don’t know how they’re going to make it to the next month or continue to afford their rent and utilities and put food on the table,” she said.

There are bright green and white virtual fliers circulating online, telling people how much money they can get per household and how to qualify.

For example, people must be current on their leases or mortgages through February 2020.

The household income also must be less than 80 percent of the area median income.

“The feedback we’re getting about the number of evictions that could possibly take place. We had to determine that this was something that was needed in our community,” Danley said.

Each Greensboro household can receive up to $1,900 to help with their rent and utilities payments.

There’s also a partner program for emergency mortgage assistance.

Both are programs that Danley says, people in the city really need right now.

“In January 2020, we had just over 600 people experiencing homelessness. That’s pretty substantial for the city of Greensboro,” she said.

City leaders hope this COVID assistance prevents more families from losing their homes.

“We don’t want to see more people become homeless because of it,” Danley said.

If you think you qualify for this assistance you can call 336.691.9521 or visit greensboro-nc.gov or greensborohousingcoalition.org.

Danley said people need to act fast before the money runs out.