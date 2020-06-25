2 NC Confederate monuments ‘temporarily’ moved overnight

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Two Confederate monuments have come down in Wilmington as the city says it looks to protect the public.

The city issued a statement Thursday morning confirmed that the city “temporarily removed two monuments from the downtown area. This was done in order to protect the public safety and to preserve important historical artifacts.”

In accordance with NC law, the city has temporarily removed two monuments from the downtown area. This was done in order to protect the public safety and to preserve important historical artifacts. — Wilmington, NC (@CityofWilm) June 25, 2020

The monuments have been taken to an undisclosed location

The city says that city crews took down a George Davis statue at the Market Street median and a Confederate soldier memorial on the 3rd Street median overnight.

“While members of the community have expressed a desire to see these monuments moved for many years, recent protests and controversy over these monuments has grown to a point that the monuments, in their original locations, were a threat to public safety,” the city said.

Wilmington has been under a State of Emergency due to protests and public unrest after the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The city put a curfew into place near the site of the monuments on Saturday.

“This underscores the need to temporarily move these monuments in accordance with NC law, which requires state approval for any monument of remembrance to be permanently moved but allows an exception for temporary removal in the interest of public safety,” the city said.