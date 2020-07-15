2 MS-13 gang members arrested in North Carolina in connection with New York killings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two MS-13 gang members were arrested Tuesday morning in North Carolina in connection with killings in New York, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Jose Moises Blanco, 30, was arrested in Salisbury in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Josue Amaya-Leonor on Sept. 4, 2016.

Oseas Gonzalez, 28, was arrested in Charlotte in connection with the killing of Amaya-Leonor and the killing of 20-year-old Kerin Pineda on May 21, 2016.

During yesterday’s arrests, authorities seized machetes, firearms, ammunition, narcotics and MS-13-related paraphernalia.

Blanco and Gonzalez will be transferred to the Eastern District of New York and arraigned at a

later date. Both men are currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

The arrests come as part of a larger law enforcement operation regarding MS-13 gang members. A 24-count indictment was unsealed yesterday in federal court charging eight members of the gang.

