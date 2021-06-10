2 motorcyclists killed in shooting in Rockingham County identified

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The names of the victims in a double homicide have been released by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting took place on N.C. 29 in Rockingham County. Two people were killed, and another man was injured.

Kwandre’ Marcell Carey, 24, of Montross, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haneefa Fitzgerald, 42, of Fredricksburg, Virginia died later at the hospital.

The name of the third victim in the shooting is not being released due to on-going safety concerns.

Martin Cox Jr, 41, of Browns Summit, is accused of shooting and killing the motorcyclists in Rockingham County. According to warrants, Cox waited for the victims to leave a gas station and followed them onto the highway before shooting them.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Additional charges are anticipated in the future.

He was arrested in Bullitt County, Kentucky, the day after the shootings.

The sheriff’s office said Cox was brought back to North Carolina with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation flight team.