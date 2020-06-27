2-month-old killed in Statesville wreck, 2-year-old hospitalized

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A two-month-old was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on crash in Statesville.

Jamaree Simpson was pronounced dead on the scene, and a two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after the crash.

The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Museum Road when a vehicle drove left of center and into oncoming traffic.

The car that crossed the center line had two young children inside and was being driven by a male, police say.

The driver of the car was critically injured, and the driver of the other car is in the hospital.

Anyone with information about the wreck should contact Statesville Police at (704) 878-3406.