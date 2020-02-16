2 missing girls, mother found dead after amber alert

The Milwaukee Police Department said Amarah Banks, 26, and her children Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4, were found dead.

MILWAUKEE — The bodies of two missing girls and their mother were found Sunday, and an amber alert was canceled that was issued Saturday, WBAY reports.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Amarah Banks, 26, and her children Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4, were last seen in the area of North Sherman Boulevard and West Green Tree Road Saturday around 1 a.m.

Police then said they were contacted by law enforcement in Memphis, Tennessee, who said they had information on the father, Arzel Ivery, 25, who was last seen with Amarah and the girls.

Milwaukee officers then went to Memphis. When they arrived, Ivery lead them to the garage where the three bodies were found.

It is unknown at this time who owns the home and garage the bodies were found in.

Police are unsure how the victims died.