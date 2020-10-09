2 men shot, taken to hospital in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after two men were shot during a disturbance at a mini mart, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 12:11 p.m., the BPD responded to Joe’s Shopwell Mini Mart at 1204 Apple Street when they were told about a disturbance.

When they arrived, officers learned that the disturbance led to shots being fired and two men were hit by gunfire.

Both are being treated at local hospitals for their injuries and are in critical but stable condition, deputies say. They are are identified as:

Darius Thomas Woods, 21, Burlington

Antwon Dupree Burnette, 36, of Cedar Grove

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. They ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.