GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro McDonald’s was robbed Sunday by two men with handguns, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:16 a.m., officers responded to the McDonald’s on 1808 Mt. Hope Church Rd. when they were told it was robbed.

Two men forced their way through the drive-through window and took an unknown amount of cash, the release says.

The suspects were described as two men with handguns who were wearing ski-type masks.

The investigation is ongoing.