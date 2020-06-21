2 men arrested in Graham during protest around Confederate monument at historic courthouse

GRAHAM, N.C. — Two men were arrested in Graham on Saturday during a protest around a Confederate monument at the historic courthouse, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

Officers with the GPD say they were in the area of Court Square to maintain the peace between groups of people who had opposing views surrounding the placement of the Confederate monument at the historic courthouse.

At 08:47 p.m., an officer saw Chadwick Hightower, 48, of Burlington, swinging his hand at a person taking pictures.

He was immediately detained, and the person taking pictures was not available for identification.

While detaining Chadwick, officers saw, Christopher Overman, 39, of Gibsonville, hit someone in the arm. He was immediately arrested.

Hightower was charged with disorderly conduct and was held in the Alamance County Jail under a $300 bond.

Overman was charged with assault on a female and was held in the Alamance County Jail under a $500 bond.

Due to the ongoing civil unrest associated with Civil War monuments across the country, Graham Mayor Jerry peterman issued a State of Emergency and initiated a curfew that took effect at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Both groups left the area once the curfew took affect, and no other issues were reported.