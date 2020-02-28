Watch Now
2 men arrested for death by distribution by Caswell County deputies

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — Caswell County deputies arrested two men this week for death by distribution, according to a Caswell County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Joshua Elliott Collins, 35, of Providence Township, was arrested Thursday after deputies obtained and served a felony warrant for arrest.

He was charged with one count of death by distribution of a certain controlled substance.

He is in the Caswell County Detention Center on other unrelated criminal charges. Collins was placed under a $500,000 bond.

His first appearance in court is scheduled for March 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Linwood Lamon Hairston, 38, of Pelham Township, was arrested Friday after deputies obtained and served a felony warrant for arrest.

He was charged with one count of death by distribution of a certain controlled substance.

He is in the Caswell County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

His first appearance in court is scheduled for March 4 at 9:30 a.m.

