2 men arrested after gunshots hit home with small children inside during Rowan County shootout

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two men face charges after gunshots struck a home with children inside during a shootout in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a shooting into a home on the 300 block of Earnest Miller Road.

At the scene, deputies found bullet holes in the home and shell casings beside the home and in the road.

Detectives determined that a woman had taken a debit card to go to the bank on Monday, and when she got back, there was an argument between her and William Cofer, 32, of Rowan County.

During the argument, Wesley Robinson, 25, of Salisbury, got out of his vehicle and shot at Cofer, deputies say. Cofer reportedly return several shots.

Robinson’s shots struck an occupied home that had two small children inside.

Deputies stopped Cofer after he left the scene. He was later arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received a $2,500 secured bond.

Robinson was on probation, and deputies found him using his ankle monitor location. He was arrested in Salisbury and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and probation violation. He received a $20,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (866) 639-5245, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene at (704) 216-8686 or Detective Youngo at (704) 216-8683.