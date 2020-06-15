2 men arrested after chase with stolen camper in Burlington

GRAHAM, N.C. — Two man face charges after a police chase involving a stolen camper in Burlington, according to police.

At about 12:38 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a reported larceny in progress at a business on the 100 block of MacArthur Lane in Burlington. Deputies were told people were trying to steal a pop-up camper.

At the scene, a deputy say the suspect vehicle in a parking lot on West Webb Avenue, near Lakeview Drive, with the pop-up camper in tow.

The deputy turned around to investigate, and the suspects reportedly got in the vehicle and drove off with the camper.

Deputies chased after them onto West Webb Avenue and through Glen Raven in the oncoming lane.

The vehicle was going 20 mph on Glen Raven Road when the driver jumped out and ran into the woods.

The vehicle stopped after coasting another 30 yards where the passenger got out and ran into the woods.

Deputies were able to find both suspects–John Luther Andrews, 45, of Atkins, Virginia, and David Lee Hatmaker, 34, of Galax, Virginia–and arrest them.

Andrews initially gave deputies a fake name, deputies say. They determined that Andrews was wanted in Virginia.

Drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle.

Andrews was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stole property, felony identity theft, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, misdemeanor fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor driving while license revoked and misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing an office.

He was also cited for operating a motor vehicle left of center, infraction failure to stop at a stop sign and carless and reckless driving.

He was served with fugitive warrants out of Virginia for alleged possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He received a $539,500 bond.

Hatmaker was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a $27,500 bond.