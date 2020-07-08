2 men accused of invading Mebane home, robbing residents at gunpoint; suspects arrested after cross-county chase

MEBANE, N.C. — Two men were arrested after allegedly invading a stranger’s home and robbing them at gunpoint, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:43 a.m. Tuesday, Alamance County deputies, Mebane police and Haw River polcie responded to a home invasion at Morris Mobile Estates on the 1800 block of U.S. 70 in Mebane.

The residents told law enforcement that home invaders were strangers.

While Mebane police were on their way to the scene, they saw a vehicle, with two people matching the descriptions of the home invaders, traveling at high speed heading east on U.S. 70.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but they kept going.

Police chased the vehicle on U.S. 70 into Orange County where Orange County deputies joined the pursuit.

The vehicle eventually stopped, and the people inside tried to run.

Mebane officers and Orange County deputies managed to apprehend the suspects.

Tanner Cole Boone, 18, and Deniro Soriano Rosario, 24, both of Roanoke, Virginia, were arrested.

Alamance County deputies say law enforcement found evidence in the vehicle linking the two men to the home invasion.

Rosario is charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor assault and battery, felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, felony second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rosario received a $135,000 secured bond.

Boone is charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor assault and battery, felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, felony second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Alamance County deputies say the two man may face more charges from the other assisting agencies.