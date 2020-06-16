2 men accused of hiding death after man dies on staircase at High Point apartment building

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two men are accused of hiding a body after a man died on a staircase at a High Point apartment building, according to police.

On Saturday, May 30, police responded to a report of a person down at an apartment building at 701 S. Elm St.

At the scene, they found Joel Thomas Shaw on the fifth-floor stairway.

First responders tried to help him, but Shaw died at the scene.

Officers say there were no signs of trauma, and his cause of death is still under investigation.

Police believe Shaw was in apartment 501 before ending up in the stairway.

After reviewing video evidence, police say Tony A. Rivera, 19, of Westfield, carried Shaw out of the apartment. Bryant W. Hairston III, 52, of High Point, followed behind. There was another unidentified person there as well.

The group reportedly carried Shaw to where he was found on the staircase, then Hairston began cleaning the hallway, appearing to try to hide the fact that Shaw came from the apartment.

On June 1, officers searched the apartment and found and seized 3.36 grams of suspected heroin and 19.68 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, clothes, computers, cameras and cellphones.

Rivera was in the apartment when police arrived. He was arrested and charged with concealment of death and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. He received a $5,000 bond.

On June 9, officers arrested Hairston on charges of concealment of death, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. He received a $25,000 bond.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.