2 McDonald’s in NC to host romantic, candlelit dinners for Valentine’s Day

CAPE FEAR, N.C. — If you’re looking for a place for romantic, candlelit dinner for Valentine’s Day, McDonald’s probably wasn’t on your list.

Two North Carolina McDonald’s locations, however, are trying to change that, WWAY reports.

McDonald’s of Southport and the McDonald’s in Monkey Junction plan to host Valentine’s Day Candelight Dinners from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The experience includes a server who will greet you at the door before leading you to your seat. They’ll take your order and even bring your meals out to your table, according to WWAY.

The tables will feature candles and flowers to set the mood.

This isn’t the first time these two burger spots tried to drum up some romance.

For the Southport location, this is year nine of the annual tradition. For the Monkey Junction location, this is year six.