2 local children hit by cars in one week; police department encourages caution

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A little girl’s uncle is trying to understand how a driver hit his two-year-old niece on Forrest Street Thursday night.

She is the second child in High Point hit by a car this week. FOX8 learned the child had surgery on her head after being rushed to the hospital.

Family members told us it went well, but she still has several more days of treatment.

Prince Ali Kaka is still processing what he saw as he sat outside a home on Forrest Street talking with a family friend.

His nieces and nephews were feet away running in the front yard when a loud crash made him jump to his feet.

“The baby was over there, but then we saw her over there because she went with the car,” Ali Kaka said.

He’s talking about his 2-year-old niece.

High Point police tell FOX8 the driver of a black mustang hit the child, and the force of the impact threw her several feet down the road.

“We all have a responsibility to be cautious,” said Lt. Peter Abernathy with the High Point Police Department.

Abernathy monitors traffic in High Point.

“Kids are…unpredictable,” Abernathy said.

Earlier this week, a 10-year-old boy was hit while walking home after crossing Willard Avenue to get lunch from a school bus.

That driver took off but later surrendered.

“We’ve had an increase in calls by people who would like more presence in their neighborhood because they see more drivers out, and there’s more kids out because they’re not in school,” Abernathy explained.

He encourages families to talk with children about safely crossing the street and playing near the road.

“When I was growing up, it was really preached to us. Hold hands. Look both ways before you cross the street. And that sounds kind of old school or a silly thing to say now, but that’s really the message,” Abernathy explained.

Meanwhile, Ali Kaka’s family is hoping their little girl makes a full recovery, and this does not happen to another child.

No charges have been filed in this case.

Officers are working to see if speed or distracted driving may have played a role.

As for the 10-year-old hit Tuesday morning, he is back home and is expected to make a full recovery.