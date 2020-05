ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two lanes on Interstate 85 southbound were shut down after a wreck near Archdale, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

At about 5:20 a.m., a car and a tractor-trailer crashed on I-85 south near Main Street, police say. A short time later, another car crashed as well.

No word on injuries.

The scene has since been cleared.