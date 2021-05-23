2 killed, multiple injured during shooting in SC, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to a crash that killed 2 people and injured others on I-385 near mile marker 30 Sunday morning.

Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis said they received reports about the incident around 2 a.m.

According to the coroner, two cars were driving from Laurens County into Greenville County when gunshots were exchanged. Ellis said the collision occurred some time after the shots were fired.

The coroner confirmed that one car was overturned during the incident.

Two people died at the scene and others were taken to the hospital. One person is in critical condition.

The coroner identified the deceased as being 29-year-old Rashon Javorous Irby, of Greenville, and 31-year-old Andrekus Davarous Irby, also of Greenville. The two were brothers, the coroner said.

At this time it is unclear if they died from gunshot wounds or due to trauma from the crash, according to Ellis.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

All Northbound lanes remain blocked.