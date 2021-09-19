2 killed in shooting at NC Central in Durham; fans at NCCU football game placed on ‘lockdown’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large police presence was seen Saturday night after two people were fatally shot at North Carolina Central University in Durham.

The double shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. at a parking lot next to the NCCU parking garage at East Lawson and Lincoln streets, according to Durham police.

The two people who were shot were taken to a nearby hospital where they died, police said. N.C. Central officials later said the shooting did not involve NCCU students.

Police later converged on the N.C. Central parking garage, setting up crime scene tape at the intersection and were not allowing anyone to go inside. Hundreds of NCCU football fans, who parked at the garage before an earlier N.C. Central game, were not allowed to access their cars until just before 11:30 p.m.

The N.C. Central football game against Winston-Salem State University was underway at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium at the time of the shooting.

At about 9:20 p.m. and with minutes left in the game, a stadium announcer told the crowd that they did not want anyone leaving the game because of a police situation on Lawson Street, according to a CBS 17 journalist at the game. NCCU officials later said the stadium was under lockdown.

Fans were later allowed to leave the stadium around 10:15 p.m.

“It’s definitely a first. Never heard of an active police situation while we were at the game,” one NCCU fan said. The game was the Eagles’ first at home this season.

Here is the full statement released by NCCU officials:

NCCU Students, Faculty and Staff: We write to provide an update and reassurance following an incident that occurred this evening. Two individuals were shot near Lawson Street and Dupree Street. Neither of the victims were students at North Carolina Central University. NCCU Campus Police and Public Safety, along with Durham Police Department, responded immediately and took control of the scene; a lockdown of the stadium and surrounding area was issued. Durham Police Department are the lead investigating agency on this case and will provide updates. There is no ongoing threat to campus. Individuals are directed to avoid the area around Latham Parking Deck. Police remain on scene and are directing traffic away from the area. NCCU Department of Police and Public Safety