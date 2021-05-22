2 killed in NC crash, speed and alcohol appear to be factors, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two people were killed overnight on Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on West Blvd., CMPD confirmed.

Officials responded to calls regarding the accident around 3 a.m. on Saturday near 2000 West Blvd.

Fox 46 was on the scene and the area was shutdown throughout the morning as traffic was diverted.

Officials said Antonio Bryant, 40, and Chevelle Jeter, 56, were pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed both were occupants in a Honda Accord that left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into the woods. Excessive speed and impairment are considered to be a contributing factor and neither occupants were wearing seatbelts, the police report indicated.

DWI Task Force, motorcycle unit, CSI, and a major crash unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation with toxicology results pending.