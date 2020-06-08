2 killed in crash after SUV drives wrong direction on I-85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are dead after an SUV driving the wrong way on I-85 crashed head-on into a car in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a report of a man driving a Chevy Tahoe south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 north, outside Lexington.

The Tahoe, driven by 72-year-old William Henderson, of Anderson, S.C., crashed head on into a Chrysler 200, driven by 24-year-old Kymani Black, from Greensboro.

Both drivers were killed.

The passenger in the Chrysler survived and was taken to a hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.