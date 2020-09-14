2 dead, 4 sent to hospital after crash on Johnson Street in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people were killed in a crash that sent four others to hospitals, according to High Point police.

At about 8:10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Johnson Street and Oakview Road.

At the scene, officers found a vehicle overturned on its passenger side, leaning against a utility pole.

The driver and passenger were seriously injured.

Police attempted life-saving measures but both died.

Officers say another vehicle was also involved in the crash. That vehicle came to rest facing south in the northbound lanes of Johnson Street, at Westfield Street.

Four people were in the second vehicle. The driver and a passenger were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and two passengers were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.